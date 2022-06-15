MLB Game Story
June 15, 2022
CLE @ COL
Cleveland
Guardians
(31-27)
Colorado
Rockies
(27-36)

Location:

Coors Field | Denver, CO
Top 2
CLE1
COL0
Result of AB

Oscar Mercado lines an RBI single

AB: Oscar Mercado | P: Austin Gomber
Bot 2
CLE1
COL2
Result of AB

Elias Díaz hits an RBI single

AB: Elias Diaz | P: Konnor Pilkington
Top 3
CLE2
COL2
Result of AB

Amed Rosario crushes a solo homer

AB: Amed Rosario | P: Austin Gomber

Bot 3
CLE2
COL3
Result of AB

Rodgers scores on wild pitch

AB: Yonathan Daza | P: Konnor Pilkington
Bot 3
CLE2
COL4
Result of AB

C.J. Cron scores on error

AB: Jose Iglesias | P: Konnor Pilkington
Bot 4
CLE2
COL4
Result of AB

Straw makes sliding catch

AB: Ryan McMahon | P: Konnor Pilkington
Bot 4
CLE2
COL4
Result of AB

Rosario makes barehanded play

AB: Elias Diaz | P: Konnor Pilkington
Top 5
CLE3
COL4
Result of AB

Amed Rosario scores on error

AB: Oscar Gonzalez | P: Austin Gomber
Top 5
CLE4
COL4
Result of AB

Owen Miller drives in sac fly

AB: Owen Miller | P: Austin Gomber
Top 5
CLE5
COL4
Result of AB

Josh Naylor crushes RBI double

AB: Josh Naylor | P: Austin Gomber
Top 6
CLE5
COL4
Result of AB

José Ramírez's 4th hit

AB: José Ramírez | P: Chad Smith

Top 6
CLE6
COL4
Result of AB

Amed Rosario scores on wild pitch

AB: Oscar Gonzalez | P: Chad Smith
Bot 7
CLE6
COL5
Result of AB

Yonathan Daza drops in RBI single

AB: Yonathan Daza | P: Nick Sandlin
Bot 7
CLE6
COL5
Result of AB

Steven Kwan makes diving catch

AB: Jose Iglesias | P: Trevor Stephan

Top 9
CLE7
COL5
Result of AB

Oscar Gonzalez lifts sac fly

AB: Oscar Gonzalez | P: Carlos Estevez
